Reviewing Astronics Corporation (ATRO)’s and Its Peers results

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) is a company in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

86.1% of Astronics Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.94% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Astronics Corporation has 1.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.08% insiders ownership for its rivals.

On first table we have Astronics Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astronics Corporation 0.00% 30.90% 15.70% Industry Average 24.68% 35.74% 8.37%

The following data compares Astronics Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Astronics Corporation N/A 36 9.85 Industry Average 599.28M 2.43B 31.35

Astronics Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Astronics Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Astronics Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Astronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.07 2.50 2.50

With consensus price target of $42, Astronics Corporation has a potential upside of 48.04%. The potential upside of the competitors is 46.94%. Based on the results delivered earlier the analysts’ opionion is that Astronics Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Astronics Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Astronics Corporation -3.71% -11.99% 10.7% 19.8% 10.98% 20.99% Industry Average 2.70% 4.48% 12.27% 30.37% 33.16% 39.64%

For the past year Astronics Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Astronics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Astronics Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.97 and has 2.15 Quick Ratio. Astronics Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Astronics Corporation.

A beta of 1.38 shows that Astronics Corporation is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Astronics Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.02 which is 2.14% more volatile than S&P 500.

Astronics Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Astronics Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; and system certification and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and airport operators. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automatic test systems, subsystems, and instruments that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications, and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for consumer electronics and military products. The company also provides and engineering, design, and certification solutions for commercial aircraft, specializing in connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and electrical power systems. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.