Reviewing Astronics Corporation (ATRO)’s and Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) and Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astronics Corporation 35 1.08 N/A 3.74 9.85 Axon Enterprise Inc. 62 7.76 N/A 0.39 179.59

Table 1 highlights Astronics Corporation and Axon Enterprise Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Axon Enterprise Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Astronics Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Astronics Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) and Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astronics Corporation 0.00% 30.9% 15.7% Axon Enterprise Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 3.3%

Volatility and Risk

Astronics Corporation has a 1.38 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Axon Enterprise Inc. has beta of 0.75 which is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Astronics Corporation. Its rival Axon Enterprise Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 3.2 respectively. Axon Enterprise Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Astronics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Astronics Corporation and Axon Enterprise Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Astronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Axon Enterprise Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Astronics Corporation’s upside potential is 52.67% at a $42 consensus target price. Competitively Axon Enterprise Inc. has an average target price of $65, with potential upside of 8.39%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Astronics Corporation is looking more favorable than Axon Enterprise Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.1% of Astronics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.4% of Axon Enterprise Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.6% of Astronics Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Axon Enterprise Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Astronics Corporation -3.71% -11.99% 10.7% 19.8% 10.98% 20.99% Axon Enterprise Inc. 2.14% 8.78% 10.08% 41.17% 5.72% 60.5%

For the past year Astronics Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Axon Enterprise Inc.

Summary

Axon Enterprise Inc. beats Astronics Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; and system certification and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and airport operators. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automatic test systems, subsystems, and instruments that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications, and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for consumer electronics and military products. The company also provides and engineering, design, and certification solutions for commercial aircraft, specializing in connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and electrical power systems. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons and Axon. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; TASER C2 and TASER Pulse CEWs for the consumer market; and replacement cartridges. The company also provides Axon Body 2 camera system; Axon Flex camera system that records video and audio of critical incidents; Axon Flex 2 that builds upon the Axon Flex camera system; TASER Cam HD, a recording device; Axon Fleet, an in-car video system; Axon Interview, a video and audio recording system; Axon Dock, a camera charging station; and Axon Signal, a technology. In addition, it offers Evidence.com, a cloud-based digital evidence management system that allows agencies to store data and enables new workflows for managing and sharing that data; Evidence.com for Prosecutors to manage evidence; and Evidence Sync, a desktop-based application that enables evidence to be uploaded to Evidence.com. Further, the company provides Axon Capture, a mobile application to allow officers to capture digital evidence from the field; Axon View, a mobile application to provide instant playback of unfolding events; Axon Five, a software application to enhance and analyze images and videos; Axon Convert, a software solution to convert unplayable file formats; and Axon Detect, a photo analysis program for tamper detection. Axon Enterprise, Inc. sells its products to military forces, private security, correctional facilities, and consumer personal protection markets, as well as to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. n April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.