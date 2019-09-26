Reviewing AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)’s and Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) and Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstraZeneca PLC 41 5.23 N/A 0.95 45.69 Gilead Sciences Inc. 66 3.62 N/A 4.54 14.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AstraZeneca PLC and Gilead Sciences Inc. Gilead Sciences Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to AstraZeneca PLC. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. AstraZeneca PLC’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Gilead Sciences Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AstraZeneca PLC and Gilead Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstraZeneca PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Gilead Sciences Inc. 0.00% 26.8% 9.2%

Risk and Volatility

AstraZeneca PLC has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Gilead Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.17 beta which makes it 17.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AstraZeneca PLC and Gilead Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AstraZeneca PLC 0 0 1 3.00 Gilead Sciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

AstraZeneca PLC’s average price target is $48, while its potential upside is 4.03%. On the other hand, Gilead Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 20.89% and its average price target is $77.2. The information presented earlier suggests that Gilead Sciences Inc. looks more robust than AstraZeneca PLC as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.2% of AstraZeneca PLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.5% of Gilead Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of AstraZeneca PLC’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Gilead Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AstraZeneca PLC 7.58% 5.08% 16.22% 20.75% 12.78% 14.3% Gilead Sciences Inc. -1.68% -3.41% 1% -6.17% -14.15% 4.75%

For the past year AstraZeneca PLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Gilead Sciences Inc.

Summary

Gilead Sciences Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors AstraZeneca PLC.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, infection, gastrointestinal, and neuroscience diseases worldwide. Its marketed products comprise Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Faslodex, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Imdur, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, Vimovo1, and Zomig for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases. It serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices. The companyÂ’s pipeline includes 132 projects, of which 120 are in the clinical phase of development. It has collaboration agreements with Valeant Holdings Ireland, and Eli Lilly and Company; definitive agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc.; collaborations with FibroGen, Astellas, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, Champions Oncology, Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; collaboration and license agreement with Celgene International SÃ rl; and license agreement with LEO Pharma A/S. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa, Australia, India, and the Middle East. The companyÂ’s products include Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, Tybost, and Vitekta for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases. It also offers Zydelig, a PI3K delta inhibitor, in combination with rituximab, for the treatment of certain blood cancers; Letairis, an endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet used for the treatment of chronic angina; Lexiscan/Rapiscan injection for use as a pharmacologic stress agent in radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging; Cayston, an inhaled antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory systems in cystic fibrosis patients; and Tamiflu, an oral antiviral capsule for the treatment and prevention of influenza A and B. In addition, the company provides other products, such as AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections; and Macugen, an anti-angiogenic oligonucleotide to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration. Further, it has product candidates in various stages of development for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, such as hepatitis C virus and hepatitis B virus; hematology/oncology; cardiovascular; and inflammation/respiratory diseases. The company markets its products through its commercial teams and/or in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen R&D Ireland, Japan Tobacco Inc., Galapagos NV., and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.