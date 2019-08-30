Reviewing AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)’s and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)’s results

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) compete against each other in the Drug Manufacturers – Major sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstraZeneca PLC 41 5.03 N/A 0.95 45.69 Eli Lilly and Company 117 4.36 N/A 2.71 40.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AstraZeneca PLC and Eli Lilly and Company. Eli Lilly and Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than AstraZeneca PLC. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. AstraZeneca PLC is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Eli Lilly and Company, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AstraZeneca PLC and Eli Lilly and Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstraZeneca PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Eli Lilly and Company 0.00% 67.7% 14.8%

Risk & Volatility

AstraZeneca PLC’s current beta is 0.52 and it happens to be 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eli Lilly and Company is 82.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.18 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for AstraZeneca PLC and Eli Lilly and Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AstraZeneca PLC 0 0 1 3.00 Eli Lilly and Company 0 2 5 2.71

The upside potential is 6.60% for AstraZeneca PLC with average price target of $48. Competitively the average price target of Eli Lilly and Company is $134.43, which is potential 19.00% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Eli Lilly and Company seems more appealing than AstraZeneca PLC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AstraZeneca PLC and Eli Lilly and Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.2% and 83.7%. About 0.5% of AstraZeneca PLC’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 12.1% of Eli Lilly and Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AstraZeneca PLC 7.58% 5.08% 16.22% 20.75% 12.78% 14.3% Eli Lilly and Company 0.4% -3.36% -7.81% -6.83% 11.15% -5.85%

For the past year AstraZeneca PLC has 14.3% stronger performance while Eli Lilly and Company has -5.85% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Eli Lilly and Company beats AstraZeneca PLC.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, infection, gastrointestinal, and neuroscience diseases worldwide. Its marketed products comprise Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Faslodex, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Imdur, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, Vimovo1, and Zomig for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases. It serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices. The companyÂ’s pipeline includes 132 projects, of which 120 are in the clinical phase of development. It has collaboration agreements with Valeant Holdings Ireland, and Eli Lilly and Company; definitive agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc.; collaborations with FibroGen, Astellas, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, Champions Oncology, Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; collaboration and license agreement with Celgene International SÃ rl; and license agreement with LEO Pharma A/S. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. The company offers endocrinology products to treat diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions; and testosterone deficiency. It also provides neuroscience products for the treatment of depressive disorders, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorders, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; schizophrenia; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorders; depressive, obsessive-compulsive, bulimia nervosa, and panic disorders; and positron emission tomography imaging of beta-amyloid neurotic plaques in adult brains. In addition, the company offers products to treat non-small cell lung, colorectal, head and neck, pancreatic, metastatic breast, ovarian, bladder, and metastatic gastric cancers, as well as malignant pleural mesothelioma; and cardiovascular products to treat erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and migraine headaches. Further, it provides animal health products, such as cattle feed additives; protein supplements for cows; leanness and performance enhancers for swine and cattle; antibiotics to treat respiratory and other diseases in cattle, swine, and poultry; anticoccidial agents for poultry; and chewable tablets that kill fleas and prevent flea infestations, and heartworm diseases, as well as controls intestinal parasite infections. Additionally, the company offers vaccinev to prevent Lyme disease, bronchial infections, rabies, and various infectious diseases in dogs, cats, and horses. It has collaboration agreements with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, William Sansum Diabetes Center, Purdue University, and Nektar Therapeutics. Eli Lilly and Company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.