Reviewing AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)’s and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)’s results

As Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstraZeneca PLC 41 5.02 N/A 0.95 45.69 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 47 3.34 N/A 3.16 14.06

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AstraZeneca PLC and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has higher revenue and earnings than AstraZeneca PLC. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. AstraZeneca PLC’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has AstraZeneca PLC and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstraZeneca PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 0.00% 42.1% 15.6%

Volatility & Risk

AstraZeneca PLC is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.52. Competitively, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s 29.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AstraZeneca PLC and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AstraZeneca PLC 0 0 1 3.00 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 0 1 3 2.75

$48 is AstraZeneca PLC’s average target price while its potential upside is 7.14%. Meanwhile, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s average target price is $55.75, while its potential upside is 14.57%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is looking more favorable than AstraZeneca PLC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AstraZeneca PLC and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company are owned by institutional investors at 19.2% and 80.3% respectively. 0.5% are AstraZeneca PLC’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AstraZeneca PLC 7.58% 5.08% 16.22% 20.75% 12.78% 14.3% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 2.73% -3.83% -4.66% -9.11% -24.64% -14.56%

For the past year AstraZeneca PLC has 14.3% stronger performance while Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has -14.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company beats AstraZeneca PLC on 8 of the 12 factors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, infection, gastrointestinal, and neuroscience diseases worldwide. Its marketed products comprise Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Faslodex, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Imdur, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, Vimovo1, and Zomig for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases. It serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices. The companyÂ’s pipeline includes 132 projects, of which 120 are in the clinical phase of development. It has collaboration agreements with Valeant Holdings Ireland, and Eli Lilly and Company; definitive agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc.; collaborations with FibroGen, Astellas, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, Champions Oncology, Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; collaboration and license agreement with Celgene International SÃ rl; and license agreement with LEO Pharma A/S. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers chemically-synthesized drug and biologic in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology comprising human immunodeficiency virus infection (HIV). Its products include Empliciti, a humanized monoclonal antibody to treat multiple myeloma; Opdivo, a human monoclonal antibody to treat renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, gastric cancer, melanoma, metastatic urothelial carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; Erbitux, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody that blocks the epidermal growth factor receptor; Sprycel, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; and Yervoy, a monoclonal antibody for metastatic melanoma. The companyÂ’s products also comprise Eliquis, an oral factor Xa inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in atrial fibrillation; Baraclude to treat chronic hepatitis B virus; Daklinza and Sunvepra to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV); Reyataz and Sustiva to treat HIV; Abilify, an antipsychotic agent for adults with schizophrenia, bipolar mania disorder, and depressive disorder; Beclabuvir, a non-nucleoside NS5B inhibitor for the treatment of HCV; and Orencia to treat rheumatoid arthritis. It has collaboration agreements with Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Apexigen, Inc., and Nordic Bioscience; clinical research collaborations with Array BioPharma, Novartis, Clovis Oncology, Inc., and Daiichi Sankyo; and license agreement with Nitto Denko Corporation to develop and commercialize siRNA molecules targeted at HSP47 in vitamin A. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company and changed its name to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in 1989. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.