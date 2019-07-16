Reviewing AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)’s and Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)’s results

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) and Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) have been rivals in the Drug Manufacturers – Major for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstraZeneca PLC 39 4.64 N/A 0.95 39.66 Alimera Sciences Inc. 1 1.23 N/A 0.39 2.41

Table 1 highlights AstraZeneca PLC and Alimera Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Alimera Sciences Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than AstraZeneca PLC. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. AstraZeneca PLC is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Alimera Sciences Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AstraZeneca PLC and Alimera Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstraZeneca PLC 0.00% 20.3% 3.9% Alimera Sciences Inc. 0.00% -35.8% 29.5%

Risk & Volatility

AstraZeneca PLC is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.46 beta. Alimera Sciences Inc.’s 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AstraZeneca PLC is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Alimera Sciences Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Alimera Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AstraZeneca PLC.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for AstraZeneca PLC and Alimera Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AstraZeneca PLC 0 0 2 3.00 Alimera Sciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of AstraZeneca PLC is $48, with potential upside of 19.34%. Alimera Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.03 consensus target price and a 248.28% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Alimera Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than AstraZeneca PLC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AstraZeneca PLC and Alimera Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.3% and 70.9%. Insiders held 0.5% of AstraZeneca PLC shares. Competitively, Alimera Sciences Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AstraZeneca PLC -1.62% -5.35% 3.01% -8.03% 3.46% -0.79% Alimera Sciences Inc. -0.11% -7.94% -16.16% -13.06% 14.51% 30.76%

For the past year AstraZeneca PLC had bearish trend while Alimera Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors AstraZeneca PLC beats Alimera Sciences Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, infection, gastrointestinal, and neuroscience diseases worldwide. Its marketed products comprise Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Faslodex, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Imdur, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, Vimovo1, and Zomig for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases. It serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices. The companyÂ’s pipeline includes 132 projects, of which 120 are in the clinical phase of development. It has collaboration agreements with Valeant Holdings Ireland, and Eli Lilly and Company; definitive agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc.; collaborations with FibroGen, Astellas, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, Champions Oncology, Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; collaboration and license agreement with Celgene International SÃ rl; and license agreement with LEO Pharma A/S. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Alimera Sciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness. Its ILUVIEN is inserted in the back of the patientÂ’s eye in a non-surgical procedure, which allows for a self-sealing wound by delivering a continuous microdose of the non-proprietary corticosteroid fluocinolone acetonide in the eye. The company has an agreement with pSivida US, Inc. for the development and sale of ILUVIEN, and a delivery device to deliver other corticosteroids to the back of the eye for the treatment and prevention of eye diseases in humans other than uveitis or to treat DME. Alimera Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.