Reviewing Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (AST)’s and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s results

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 44,590 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $27.25, with potential upside of 51.90%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.75% and 59.9%. Insiders held roughly 40.53% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.