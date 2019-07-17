Reviewing Asta Funding Inc. (ASFI)’s and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)’s results

Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asta Funding Inc. 5 2.24 N/A 1.41 4.01 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.23 N/A 1.11 29.70

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Asta Funding Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Asta Funding Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Asta Funding Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Asta Funding Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asta Funding Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 9.5% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 16.6% 6.3%

Volatility and Risk

Asta Funding Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.09 beta. Competitively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s beta is 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Asta Funding Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asta Funding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 1 1 2.33

On the other hand, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s potential upside is 2.14% and its consensus target price is $36.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.4% of Asta Funding Inc. shares and 84.9% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares. Insiders owned roughly 57.64% of Asta Funding Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has 14.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asta Funding Inc. 20.8% 19.56% 35.93% 42.82% 68.39% 32.42% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated -4.68% -3.31% -8.7% -6.71% -0.15% 0.76%

For the past year Asta Funding Inc. has stronger performance than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated beats on 8 of the 11 factors Asta Funding Inc.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.