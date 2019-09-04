Reviewing Assurant Inc. (AIZ)’s and Its Competitors results

As Accident & Health Insurance company, Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Assurant Inc. has 96% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 84.39% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.9% of Assurant Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.15% of all Accident & Health Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Assurant Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assurant Inc. 0.00% 5.50% 0.70% Industry Average 8.53% 9.40% 1.80%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Assurant Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Assurant Inc. N/A 104 24.46 Industry Average 500.78M 5.87B 14.78

Assurant Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Assurant Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assurant Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 1.25 2.63

Assurant Inc. presently has an average target price of $127, suggesting a potential upside of 2.49%. As a group, Accident & Health Insurance companies have a potential upside of 31.37%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Assurant Inc. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Assurant Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assurant Inc. -0.39% 4.01% 20.43% 18.6% 3.33% 26.74% Industry Average 0.60% 2.44% 9.31% 16.96% 8.48% 20.08%

For the past year Assurant Inc. has stronger performance than Assurant Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.54 shows that Assurant Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Assurant Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.90 which is 9.75% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Assurant Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Assurant Inc. beats Assurant Inc.’s rivals.

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Global Housing segment provides lender-placed, homeowners, voluntary manufactured housings, and floods insurance services; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation services, valuation and title services, and other property risk management services. Its Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products and related services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances; vehicle protection services; and credit and other insurance services. The companyÂ’s Global Preneed segment provides pre-funded funeral insurance and annuity products. The company was formerly known as Fortis, Inc. and changed its name to Assurant, Inc. in February 2004. Assurant, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.