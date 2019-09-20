Reviewing Assurant Inc. (AIZP)’s and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW)’s results

Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZP) and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Insurance Brokers. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assurant Inc. 112 0.77 N/A 4.74 24.66 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company 186 2.95 N/A 5.84 33.42

Table 1 highlights Assurant Inc. and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Assurant Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Assurant Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZP) and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assurant Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company 0.00% 7.6% 2.3%

Analyst Ratings

Assurant Inc. and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assurant Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s potential upside is 6.65% and its average price target is $209.83.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Assurant Inc. and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.69% and 93.8%. Competitively, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assurant Inc. -0.44% 3.16% 14.27% 11.88% 0.79% 19.01% Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company -0.99% 0.66% 11.32% 21.22% 22.35% 28.55%

For the past year Assurant Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company beats on 12 of the 11 factors Assurant Inc.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. This segment also offers advice, data, software, and products to address clientsÂ’ total rewards and talent issues in the areas of executive compensation; rewards, talent, and communication; and data, surveys, and technology. The companyÂ’s Corporate Risk and Broking segment provides risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, financial lines, transport, affinity, and facultative. Its Investment, Risk and Reinsurance segment offers capital markets-based products to insurance and reinsurance companies; software and technology, risk and capital management, products and pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; investment advice and solutions to pension funds and institutional investors; wholesale insurance broking services to retail brokers; and portfolio and underwriting, and capital markets and advisory services. The companyÂ’s Exchange Solutions segment provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across the group and individual markets. This segment delivers health savings and flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.