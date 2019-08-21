Reviewing Assurant Inc. (AIZP)’s and Its Rivals results

Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZP) is a company in the Insurance Brokers industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Assurant Inc. has 98.69% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 57.28% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Assurant Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.33% of all Insurance Brokers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Assurant Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assurant Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 15.58% 17.14% 7.28%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Assurant Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Assurant Inc. N/A 109 24.66 Industry Average 483.16M 3.10B 22.71

Assurant Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Assurant Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Assurant Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assurant Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.83 1.83 2.50

As a group, Insurance Brokers companies have a potential upside of 32.61%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Assurant Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assurant Inc. -0.44% 3.16% 14.27% 11.88% 0.79% 19.01% Industry Average 5.20% 3.75% 16.96% 27.15% 43.46% 38.42%

For the past year Assurant Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Assurant Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Assurant Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.