Reviewing Assurant Inc. (AIZP)’s and Its Peers results

As Insurance Brokers company, Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZP) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
98.69% of Assurant Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.28% of all Insurance Brokers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Assurant Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.33% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Assurant Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Assurant Inc.
|48,785,212.69%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|15.58%
|17.14%
|7.28%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Assurant Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Assurant Inc.
|60.44M
|124
|24.66
|Industry Average
|483.16M
|3.10B
|22.71
Assurant Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Assurant Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Assurant Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.33
|2.33
|2.49
The rivals have a potential upside of 54.97%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Assurant Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Assurant Inc.
|-0.44%
|3.16%
|14.27%
|11.88%
|0.79%
|19.01%
|Industry Average
|5.20%
|3.75%
|16.96%
|27.15%
|43.46%
|38.42%
For the past year Assurant Inc. has weaker performance than Assurant Inc.’s competitors.
Dividends
Assurant Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Assurant Inc.’s competitors beat Assurant Inc.
