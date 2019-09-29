Reviewing Assurant Inc. (AIZP)’s and Its Peers results

As Insurance Brokers company, Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZP) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.69% of Assurant Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.28% of all Insurance Brokers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Assurant Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.33% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Assurant Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assurant Inc. 48,785,212.69% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 15.58% 17.14% 7.28%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Assurant Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Assurant Inc. 60.44M 124 24.66 Industry Average 483.16M 3.10B 22.71

Assurant Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Assurant Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assurant Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 2.33 2.49

The rivals have a potential upside of 54.97%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Assurant Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assurant Inc. -0.44% 3.16% 14.27% 11.88% 0.79% 19.01% Industry Average 5.20% 3.75% 16.96% 27.15% 43.46% 38.42%

For the past year Assurant Inc. has weaker performance than Assurant Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Assurant Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Assurant Inc.’s competitors beat Assurant Inc.