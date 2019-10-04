Reviewing Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC)’s and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|36
|0.00
|3.39M
|-0.56
|0.00
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Associated Capital Group Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Associated Capital Group Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|9,517,125.21%
|-1.4%
|-1.3%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Associated Capital Group Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-0.77%
|-3.04%
|-6.58%
|-8.05%
|-0.88%
|6.07%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.
Summary
Associated Capital Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.
