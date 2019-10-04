Reviewing Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC)’s and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 36 0.00 3.39M -0.56 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Associated Capital Group Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Associated Capital Group Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 9,517,125.21% -1.4% -1.3% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Associated Capital Group Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Associated Capital Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.