Reviewing Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC)’s and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)’s results

Since Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 39 32.59 N/A -0.56 0.00 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.72 N/A 0.70 22.06

Table 1 demonstrates Associated Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Associated Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 24.55%. 0.7% are Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has 0.17% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Associated Capital Group Inc.