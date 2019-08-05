Reviewing Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC)’s and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)’s results

Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 40 36.39 N/A -0.56 0.00 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Associated Capital Group Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Associated Capital Group Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares and 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares. 0.7% are Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. has weaker performance than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust

Summary

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust beats Associated Capital Group Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.