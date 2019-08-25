Reviewing Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC)’s and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s results

Since Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 39 34.11 N/A -0.56 0.00 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Associated Capital Group Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are owned by institutional investors. Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund beats on 4 of the 6 factors Associated Capital Group Inc.