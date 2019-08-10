Reviewing Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC)’s and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s results

Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 40 35.71 N/A -0.56 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 7.59 N/A 1.98 10.60

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5%

Volatility and Risk

Associated Capital Group Inc. has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Capital Southwest Corporation’s beta is 0.12 which is 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Associated Capital Group Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Capital Southwest Corporation’s potential upside is 3.37% and its average price target is $23.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. has weaker performance than Capital Southwest Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Associated Capital Group Inc.