Reviewing Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC)’s and 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 39 34.11 N/A -0.56 0.00 23135 N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Associated Capital Group Inc. and 23135.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Associated Capital Group Inc. and 23135’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3% 23135 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares and 44.99% of 23135 shares. Insiders held 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.95% of 23135’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07% 23135 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%