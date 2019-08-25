Reviewing Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC)’s and 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|39
|34.11
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
|23135
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Associated Capital Group Inc. and 23135.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Associated Capital Group Inc. and 23135’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.4%
|-1.3%
|23135
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares and 44.99% of 23135 shares. Insiders held 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.95% of 23135’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-0.77%
|-3.04%
|-6.58%
|-8.05%
|-0.88%
|6.07%
|23135
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
