Reviewing Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)’s and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc-Corp 22 2.87 N/A 1.90 11.60 Peoples Bancorp Inc. 32 3.46 N/A 2.46 12.90

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Associated Banc-Corp and Peoples Bancorp Inc. Peoples Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Associated Banc-Corp. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Associated Banc-Corp is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Peoples Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc-Corp 0.00% 9.5% 1% Peoples Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Associated Banc-Corp is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.1 beta. Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s 0.76 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.1% of Associated Banc-Corp shares are held by institutional investors while 57.6% of Peoples Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Associated Banc-Corp’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Peoples Bancorp Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Banc-Corp -2.95% -1.48% -3.25% -6.38% -18.18% 11.22% Peoples Bancorp Inc. -3.23% -0.25% -3.82% -8.08% -11.49% 5.48%

For the past year Associated Banc-Corp’s stock price has bigger growth than Peoples Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Peoples Bancorp Inc. beats Associated Banc-Corp.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services that comprise interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging services. Its Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, as well as full-service, discount, and on-line investment brokerage; investment advisory services; trust and investment management accounts; and insurance and other related products and services. This segment also offers administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services. Its Risk Management and Shared Services segment provides corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology services. As of April 28, 2017, the company operated 200 banking locations serving approximately 100 communities. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.