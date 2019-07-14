Reviewing Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)’s and Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)’s results

As Regional – Midwest Banks businesses, Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) and Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc-Corp 22 2.78 N/A 1.90 11.60 Old Second Bancorp Inc. 13 3.08 N/A 1.09 11.81

Demonstrates Associated Banc-Corp and Old Second Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Old Second Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Associated Banc-Corp. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Associated Banc-Corp is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Associated Banc-Corp and Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc-Corp 0.00% 9.5% 1% Old Second Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 14.7% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.1 beta means Associated Banc-Corp’s volatility is 10.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s 4.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Associated Banc-Corp and Old Second Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc-Corp 0 0 0 0.00 Old Second Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Old Second Bancorp Inc. is $15, which is potential 18.20% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Associated Banc-Corp and Old Second Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.1% and 67.6%. Insiders held 1.3% of Associated Banc-Corp shares. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Banc-Corp -2.95% -1.48% -3.25% -6.38% -18.18% 11.22% Old Second Bancorp Inc. -2.87% -4.32% -8.87% -11.2% -11.75% -1.23%

For the past year Associated Banc-Corp had bullish trend while Old Second Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Associated Banc-Corp.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services that comprise interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging services. Its Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, as well as full-service, discount, and on-line investment brokerage; investment advisory services; trust and investment management accounts; and insurance and other related products and services. This segment also offers administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services. Its Risk Management and Shared Services segment provides corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology services. As of April 28, 2017, the company operated 200 banking locations serving approximately 100 communities. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.