Reviewing Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of Associated Banc-Corp’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.06% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Associated Banc-Corp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.67% of all Regional – Midwest Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Associated Banc-Corp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc-Corp 0.00% 9.00% 1.00% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Associated Banc-Corp and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc-Corp N/A 22 11.42 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

Associated Banc-Corp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Associated Banc-Corp and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc-Corp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.33 1.45 2.68

As a group, Regional – Midwest Banks companies have a potential upside of 5.26%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Associated Banc-Corp and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Banc-Corp 1.45% 2.31% -3.69% -0.96% -21.06% 9.5% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year Associated Banc-Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Associated Banc-Corp is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.16. Competitively, Associated Banc-Corp’s competitors are 18.24% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Dividends

Associated Banc-Corp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Associated Banc-Corp’s rivals beat Associated Banc-Corp.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services that comprise interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging services. Its Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, as well as full-service, discount, and on-line investment brokerage; investment advisory services; trust and investment management accounts; and insurance and other related products and services. This segment also offers administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services. Its Risk Management and Shared Services segment provides corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology services. As of April 28, 2017, the company operated 200 banking locations serving approximately 100 communities. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.