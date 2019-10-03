Reviewing AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK)’s and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)’s results

Since AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 0.96 66.95M 0.42 67.20 Northern Trust Corporation 25 0.00 211.89M 6.61 3.83

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation. Northern Trust Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Northern Trust Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 251,597,143.93% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 833,884,297.52% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Northern Trust Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is $30.33, with potential upside of 26.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 24.92%. Insiders held 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Northern Trust Corporation.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.