Reviewing AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK)’s and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s results

This is a contrast between AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.08 N/A 0.42 67.20 Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.69 N/A 0.42 68.44

Demonstrates AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Cannae Holdings Inc. appears to has than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Cannae Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Cannae Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 12.33% at a $30.33 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% are AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.