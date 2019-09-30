Reviewing Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (ASRT)’s and PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s results

Both Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) and PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.06 60.05M -0.35 0.00 PetIQ Inc. 29 0.85 19.24M 0.20 175.59

Table 1 demonstrates Assertio Therapeutics Inc. and PetIQ Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Assertio Therapeutics Inc. and PetIQ Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 4,239,322,273.21% -5.2% -1.2% PetIQ Inc. 65,442,176.87% 1.3% 0.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, PetIQ Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. PetIQ Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Assertio Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.2% of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of PetIQ Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.2% of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.46% of PetIQ Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 8.2% -0.87% -21.15% -21.87% -60.48% -4.99% PetIQ Inc. -4.97% 1.45% 38.12% 17.18% 25.7% 45.89%

For the past year Assertio Therapeutics Inc. has -4.99% weaker performance while PetIQ Inc. has 45.89% stronger performance.

Summary

PetIQ Inc. beats Assertio Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults. The company also provides NUCYNTA ER (tapentadol extended release tablet), a product for the management of pain severe enough to long term opioid treatment, including neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) in adults; and NUCYNTA IR (tapentadol), a product for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in adults. In addition, it is involved in the clinical development of Cebranopadol for the treatment of chronic nociceptive and neuropathic pain. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and a license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. based on its proprietary Acuform gastroretentive drug delivery technology. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retail pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Depomed Inc. and changed its name to Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2018 Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

PetIQ, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products under the PetIQ, PetAction, Advecta, PetLock, Heart Shield, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, Minties, Vera, Delightibles, vetGuard, MimiÂ’s Market, PAWS IQ, VET + CHOICE, VET WORKS, TEX RANCH and VetIQ brands. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of over-the-counter and prescription pet medications, and pet wellness products. The company sells its products through distributors as well as through retail stores in mass, club, grocery, pharmacy, and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. PetIQ, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetIQ Holdings LLC.