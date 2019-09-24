Reviewing Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB)’s and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s results

Both Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 15 23.28 N/A -4.25 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 13.30 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Assembly Biosciences Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

VBI Vaccines Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus target price and a 831.79% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Assembly Biosciences Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 55.58%. Insiders held roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.