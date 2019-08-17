Reviewing Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB)’s and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s results

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 17 21.43 N/A -4.25 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 211.71 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are 8 and 8 respectively. Its competitor Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Assembly Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Assembly Biosciences Inc. is $42, with potential upside of 236.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 67.4%. Insiders owned roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -44.74% weaker performance while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 34.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.