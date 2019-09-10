Reviewing Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB)’s and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s results

This is a contrast between Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 16 19.02 N/A -4.25 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.00 N/A -5.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are 8 and 8 respectively. Its competitor Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Assembly Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.3%. Competitively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.