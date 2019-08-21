Reviewing Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB)’s and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s results

This is a contrast between Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 17 21.45 N/A -4.25 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8. The Current Ratio of rival Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a 236.00% upside potential and a consensus price target of $42. Competitively the consensus price target of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, which is potential 100.37% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Assembly Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.