Reviewing Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Assembly Biosciences Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.80% -31.80% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Assembly Biosciences Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

Assembly Biosciences Inc. presently has an average target price of $42, suggesting a potential upside of 247.11%. The potential upside of the rivals is 133.00%. Based on the data shown earlier, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Assembly Biosciences Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 and a Quick Ratio of 12. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.54. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Assembly Biosciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.