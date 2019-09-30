Reviewing Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

Both Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 12 -0.18 20.94M -4.25 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 103 2.81 16.39M 3.36 28.57

Table 1 demonstrates Assembly Biosciences Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 173,057,851.24% -56.5% -42.6% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 15,946,682.23% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a 1.41 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s 26.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

8 and 8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. Its rival China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.6 and 10.3 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares and 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. About 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.