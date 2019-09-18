Reviewing Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB)’s and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s results

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 15 25.43 N/A -4.25 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Assembly Biosciences Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are 8 and 8. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is $7, which is potential 600.00% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Assembly Biosciences Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 10.9% respectively. 6.3% are Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has weaker performance than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.