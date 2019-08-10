Reviewing Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB)’s and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s results

Both Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 17 24.02 N/A -4.25 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -13.68 0.00

Demonstrates Assembly Biosciences Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Risk & Volatility

Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.41. aTyr Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has 2.3 beta which makes it 130.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8. The Current Ratio of rival aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 200.00% at a $42 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Assembly Biosciences Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 35.3%. 6.3% are Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.