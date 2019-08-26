Reviewing Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB)’s and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s results

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 16 20.62 N/A -4.25 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8 and 8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Atreca Inc. are 22 and 22 respectively. Atreca Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Assembly Biosciences Inc. is $42, with potential upside of 249.42%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67% of Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Atreca Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Atreca Inc. beats Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.