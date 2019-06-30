Reviewing Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB)’s and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 19 22.84 N/A -4.00 0.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.53 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8%

Risk and Volatility

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s 1.54 beta indicates that its volatility is 54.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s 45.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are 12 and 12 respectively. Its competitor Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Assembly Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The average price target of Assembly Biosciences Inc. is $42, with potential upside of 211.34%. Aratana Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.67 average price target and a 29.26% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Assembly Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Aratana Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.6% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares and 70.6% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats Aratana Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.