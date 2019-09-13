Reviewing Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB)’s and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 15 19.47 N/A -4.25 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% are Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.