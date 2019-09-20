Reviewing Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB)’s and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 15 24.89 N/A -4.25 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 124 5.27 N/A 5.49 20.63

Table 1 demonstrates Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

Volatility & Risk

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a 1.41 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8. The Current Ratio of rival Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $155, which is potential 46.68% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 98.8%. Insiders held roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.