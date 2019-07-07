Reviewing Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN)’s and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s results

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI), both competing one another are Business Software & Services companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology Inc. 104 16.27 N/A 2.78 41.20 Perion Network Ltd. 3 0.31 N/A 0.31 9.58

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Perion Network Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Aspen Technology Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Aspen Technology Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Perion Network Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology Inc. 0.00% 43.6% 20.8% Perion Network Ltd. 0.00% 5.7% 3.2%

Risk and Volatility

Aspen Technology Inc. has a 1.63 beta, while its volatility is 63.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1.3 beta and it is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aspen Technology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Perion Network Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Aspen Technology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Perion Network Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aspen Technology Inc. and Perion Network Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Perion Network Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Aspen Technology Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.96% and an $116.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.92% of Aspen Technology Inc. shares and 22.9% of Perion Network Ltd. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Aspen Technology Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 36.5% of Perion Network Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aspen Technology Inc. -2.36% 3.98% 16.38% 35.77% 23.22% 39.17% Perion Network Ltd. 0% -6.56% -1.64% 0.34% 7.17% 15%

For the past year Aspen Technology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Perion Network Ltd.

Summary

Aspen Technology Inc. beats Perion Network Ltd. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance Management, which are integrated applications that allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, forecast and simulate potential actions, monitor operational performances, predict the reliability of an asset and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers include companies that are engaged in the process and other industries, including energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. Its platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, the company provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in a single place. The company is headquartered in Holon, Israel.