Reviewing Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU)’s and Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s results

Both Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) and Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) compete on a level playing field in the Education & Training Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group Inc. 5 2.24 N/A -0.50 0.00 Laureate Education Inc. 16 1.04 N/A 0.73 22.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aspen Group Inc. and Laureate Education Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -23.6% Laureate Education Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aspen Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Laureate Education Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Aspen Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Laureate Education Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.2% of Aspen Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.58% of Laureate Education Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% are Aspen Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 7.2% are Laureate Education Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aspen Group Inc. -3.62% -0.5% -13.07% -9.32% -42.17% -27.19% Laureate Education Inc. -0.06% 3.67% 4% 4.39% 14.38% 7.55%

For the past year Aspen Group Inc. had bearish trend while Laureate Education Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Laureate Education Inc. beats Aspen Group Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through four segments: LatAm, Europe, AMEA, and GPS. The LatAm segment consists of campus-based institutions that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and offers online and hybrid courses and programs. The Europe segment provides professional-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The AMEA segment offers professional-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The GPS segment includes accredited online institutions, which serve working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and manages a hospitality and culinary institution, which serves students seeking undergraduate and graduate degrees, particularly in the fields of hospitality, art and design, culinary, and health sciences. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. Laureate Education, Inc. is a subsidiary of Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership.