Reviewing ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)’s and Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s results

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) and Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) have been rivals in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASML Holding N.V. 231 1.89 420.97M 6.05 36.83 Camtek Ltd. 9 1.05 19.74M 0.57 17.11

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ASML Holding N.V. and Camtek Ltd. Camtek Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ASML Holding N.V. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. ASML Holding N.V.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ASML Holding N.V. and Camtek Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASML Holding N.V. 182,443,442.84% 19.9% 11.5% Camtek Ltd. 212,258,064.52% 21.6% 15.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.23 shows that ASML Holding N.V. is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Camtek Ltd. has a 1.57 beta and it is 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ASML Holding N.V. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Camtek Ltd. is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Camtek Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ASML Holding N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ASML Holding N.V. and Camtek Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASML Holding N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Camtek Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

ASML Holding N.V.’s average target price is $276, while its potential upside is 13.25%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ASML Holding N.V. and Camtek Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 17.2% and 34.4% respectively. ASML Holding N.V.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 62.7% of Camtek Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASML Holding N.V. -4.81% 3.65% 7.96% 25.75% 3.87% 43.18% Camtek Ltd. -0.41% 13.53% -3.25% 39.49% 16.35% 45.05%

For the past year ASML Holding N.V. has weaker performance than Camtek Ltd.

Summary

ASML Holding N.V. beats Camtek Ltd. on 9 of the 14 factors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems with a focus on lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. The company offers TWINSCAN systems, which are equipped with i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride light sources for processing wafers for manufacturing environments for which imaging at a small resolution is required. Its TWINSCAN systems also include immersion lithography systems that place water between the wafer and a systemÂ’s projection lens to enhance focus and enable circuit line width to shrink to smaller dimensions. In addition, the company provides TWINSCAN NXT platform, which enables improved imaging and overlay; and NXE system, an optical technology that utilizes reflective mirrors, as well as installed base products and services. Further, it produces dual-stage design lithography systems. ASML Holding N.V. markets and sells its products through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Camtek Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automated optical inspection (AOI) systems for semiconductor wafers, integrated circuit substrates, and printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel. It operates in two segments, Microelectronics and PCB. The companyÂ’s AOI systems are computerized systems that optically inspect various types of electronic product components for defect caused during the manufacturing process, as well as used to enhance production processes and yields for manufacturers in the semiconductor fabrication and PCB industries. It offers various AOI systems, which include Eagle, Falcon, and Condor systems for the semiconductor industry; and Phoenix Fi, Phoenix, Dragon, Orion, Phoenix Photo Tool, and CVR-100 for the PCB industry. The company also offers functional ink technology products, which could be used in various applications in the field of electronic manufacturing. It serves semiconductor fabrication, PCB, electronic packaging, and electronics supply chain industries in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal HaEmek, Israel.