Reviewing ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN)’s and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 30.38 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited -4.59% -17.91% 12.06% -43.06% -44.76% -1.94% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23%

For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited had bearish trend while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.