Reviewing ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN)’s and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s results

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3 20.31 N/A -1.17 0.00 Repligen Corporation 76 18.10 N/A 0.46 204.75

Table 1 demonstrates ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Repligen Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Repligen Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Repligen Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Repligen Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $110 average price target and a 34.49% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 90.6% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Repligen Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has -11.11% weaker performance while Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.