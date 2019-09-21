Reviewing ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN)’s and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)’s results

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3 18.75 N/A -1.17 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 480.68 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Analyst Recommendations

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 91.71% and its average price target is $49.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares and 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited had bearish trend while Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.