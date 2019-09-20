Reviewing ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN)’s and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|3
|20.02
|N/A
|-1.17
|0.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.99
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.8%
|-74%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average target price and a 264.96% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.35% and 71.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|3.23%
|-4.19%
|-13.51%
|-9.86%
|-59.49%
|-11.11%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13.12%
|-74.36%
|-73.49%
|-65.41%
|-84.72%
|-61.67%
For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
