Reviewing ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN)’s and Its Competitors results

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has 9.35% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

$8.5 is the consensus price target of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, with a potential upside of 405.95%. The potential upside of the peers is 141.32%. Based on the data given earlier the research analysts’ belief is that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited had bearish trend while ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s peers had bullish trend.

Dividends

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.