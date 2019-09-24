Reviewing ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN)’s and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)’s results

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3 22.63 N/A -1.17 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 38.78 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Analyst Recommendations

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $29.33, with potential upside of 63.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 47.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has -11.11% weaker performance while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 110.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.