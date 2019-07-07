Reviewing Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC)’s and Its Rivals results

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) is a company in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has 5.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 44.52% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has 75.4% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 11.22% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited
|0.00%
|1.90%
|0.90%
|Industry Average
|19.62%
|20.13%
|8.66%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited
|N/A
|2
|10.52
|Industry Average
|118.13M
|601.94M
|18.89
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|1.44
|2.73
The potential upside of the peers is 83.18%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited
|-0.67%
|-3.46%
|8.78%
|-10.71%
|-15.85%
|14.95%
|Industry Average
|9.17%
|15.06%
|12.61%
|28.50%
|50.24%
|31.03%
For the past year Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has weaker performance than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s competitors.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited are 3.5 and 2.4. Competitively, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s competitors have 2.94 and 2.15 for Current and Quick Ratio. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s competitors.
Volatility & Risk
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has a beta of 1.59 and its 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s competitors are 38.12% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.38 beta.
Dividends
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited.
