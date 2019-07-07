Reviewing Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC)’s and Its Rivals results

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) is a company in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has 5.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 44.52% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has 75.4% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 11.22% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited 0.00% 1.90% 0.90% Industry Average 19.62% 20.13% 8.66%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited N/A 2 10.52 Industry Average 118.13M 601.94M 18.89

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.44 2.73

The potential upside of the peers is 83.18%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited -0.67% -3.46% 8.78% -10.71% -15.85% 14.95% Industry Average 9.17% 15.06% 12.61% 28.50% 50.24% 31.03%

For the past year Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has weaker performance than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited are 3.5 and 2.4. Competitively, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s competitors have 2.94 and 2.15 for Current and Quick Ratio. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has a beta of 1.59 and its 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s competitors are 38.12% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Dividends

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited.