Reviewing Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC)’s and Its Competitors results

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) is a company in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has 5.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 47.96% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has 75.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 11.06% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited 0.00% 1.40% 0.70% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited N/A 2 13.73 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.63 2.94

The potential upside of the competitors is 104.04%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited 5.64% -2.05% -6.19% -2.98% -13.8% 11.08% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has a beta of 1.38 and its 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s competitors have beta of 1.24 which is 24.33% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.