Reviewing Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC)’s and Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS)’s results

This is a contrast between Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) and Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Electrical Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited 2 0.07 N/A 0.21 10.52 Hydrogenics Corporation 9 8.35 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and Hydrogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and Hydrogenics Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited 0.00% 1.9% 0.9% Hydrogenics Corporation 0.00% -81.9% -23.2%

Risk & Volatility

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.59. Competitively, Hydrogenics Corporation’s beta is 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Hydrogenics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hydrogenics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.6% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 7.6% of Hydrogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 75.4% are Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 34.1% of Hydrogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited -0.67% -3.46% 8.78% -10.71% -15.85% 14.95% Hydrogenics Corporation 15.38% 9.76% 19.68% 64.23% 10.43% 80%

For the past year Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has weaker performance than Hydrogenics Corporation

Summary

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited beats Hydrogenics Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets. It offers HySTAT Hydrogen Stations that supply on-site hydrogen for various hydrogen applications, including vehicle fueling, distributed power, and various industrial processes; and provides spare parts and services. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), merchant gas companies, end users, and oil and gas companies, as well as to electric power utilities. The Power Systems segment develops products for energy storage, stationary, and motive power applications. This segment offers HyPM fuel cell products comprising HyPM fuel cell power modules that produce direct current (DC) power in standard outputs of 2.5, 5, 8, 12, 16, 30, 90, 120, and 200 kW; and HyPX Fuel Cell Power Pack, which includes a standard HyPM power module integrated with hydrogen storage tanks and ultracapacitors to provide higher power in short bursts. Its HyPM fuel cell products also consist of integrated fuel cell systems that are used for portable and stationary applications, including portable and auxiliary power units for military applications, and DC or DC backup power system for cellular tower sites, as well as provides engineering development services for new or custom products. This segment sells its products primarily to OEMs and other integrators, as well as to military, aerospace, and other early adopters of emerging technologies. The company markets its products through direct sales force and a network of distributors worldwide. Hydrogenics Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.