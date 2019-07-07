Reviewing Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC)’s and Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s results

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) and Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI), both competing one another are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited 2 0.07 N/A 0.21 10.52 Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 20 2.04 N/A 1.99 9.75

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited 0.00% 1.9% 0.9% Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 14.1% 9.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.59 beta indicates that Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s beta is 1.41 which is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited are 3.5 and 2.4. Competitively, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has 3.1 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.6% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.4% of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s share owned by insiders are 75.4%. Comparatively, 40.5% are Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited -0.67% -3.46% 8.78% -10.71% -15.85% 14.95% Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 1.89% 2.98% -6.7% 1.04% -12.4% 10.57%

For the past year Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited was more bullish than Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. beats Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It also provides train control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands. In addition, the company offers automation train protection that operates as a train over-speed protection mechanism; supervisory control and data acquisition system, an open software platform; and subway supervisory and control platform data acquisition product, as well as automatic train protection and other products. Further, it engages in research and development activities; and provides integrated automation systems and services, mechanical and electrical solution services, and installation services. The company serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries. The company was formerly known as HLS Systems International Ltd. and changed its name to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in July 2009. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic China.