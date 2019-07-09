Reviewing Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC)’s and American Electric Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AETI)’s results

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) and American Electric Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AETI) compete with each other in the Industrial Electrical Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited
|2
|0.07
|N/A
|0.21
|10.52
|American Electric Technologies Inc
|1
|1.02
|N/A
|-0.23
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and American Electric Technologies Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited
|0.00%
|1.9%
|0.9%
|American Electric Technologies Inc
|0.00%
|-41.5%
|-12%
Risk & Volatility
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has a beta of 1.59 and its 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500. American Electric Technologies Inc’s -1.62 beta is the reason why it is 262.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited are 3.5 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor American Electric Technologies Inc’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than American Electric Technologies Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 5.6% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 25.7% of American Electric Technologies Inc are owned by institutional investors. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s share held by insiders are 75.4%. Competitively, 7% are American Electric Technologies Inc’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited
|-0.67%
|-3.46%
|8.78%
|-10.71%
|-15.85%
|14.95%
|American Electric Technologies Inc
|-13.41%
|-18.95%
|-15.52%
|10.81%
|-4.52%
|-19.89%
For the past year Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has 14.95% stronger performance while American Electric Technologies Inc has -19.89% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited beats American Electric Technologies Inc.
