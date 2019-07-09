Reviewing Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC)’s and American Electric Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AETI)’s results

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) and American Electric Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AETI) compete with each other in the Industrial Electrical Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited 2 0.07 N/A 0.21 10.52 American Electric Technologies Inc 1 1.02 N/A -0.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited and American Electric Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited 0.00% 1.9% 0.9% American Electric Technologies Inc 0.00% -41.5% -12%

Risk & Volatility

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has a beta of 1.59 and its 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500. American Electric Technologies Inc’s -1.62 beta is the reason why it is 262.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited are 3.5 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor American Electric Technologies Inc’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than American Electric Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.6% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 25.7% of American Electric Technologies Inc are owned by institutional investors. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s share held by insiders are 75.4%. Competitively, 7% are American Electric Technologies Inc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited -0.67% -3.46% 8.78% -10.71% -15.85% 14.95% American Electric Technologies Inc -13.41% -18.95% -15.52% 10.81% -4.52% -19.89%

For the past year Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has 14.95% stronger performance while American Electric Technologies Inc has -19.89% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited beats American Electric Technologies Inc.